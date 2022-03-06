Tollitt sent the Coasters in at the break a goal to the good when he met Nathan Shaw’s delicious cross from the left to head home.

Bradford didn’t offer much in the grand scheme of things and Haughton took full advantage of that when he got on the end of Jorome Slew’s pass to take it around George Sykes-Kenworthy and slide an effort into the back of the net.

After the news of Jim Bentley’s departure from the club on Friday afternoon, Nick Chadwick was placed in interim charge of the Coasters and made two changes to the side from Tuesday night’s defeat to York City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Fylde celebrate Nick Haughton's goal

Those changes saw Shaw and Jack Evans drop out of the starting line-up, replaced by Slew and Luke Conlan.

Despite a bright start to the game, the Coasters had to deal with the disappointment of losing Mark Cullen after he was stretchered off having landed awkwardly on his right leg.

However, there was work to be done and Fylde continued their fine start to the game.

Slew had several chances for the Coasters but Sykes-Kenworthy, in the visitors’ goal, stood firm to deny him.

The visitors were hoping to find some joy of their own through powerful winger Dylan Mottley-Henry, though a driving run resulted in him blazing over from around 35 yards.

Slew had the Coasters’ best opportunities of the first half and almost found the opener when he cut inside on his right foot but fired inches wide of the post.

The opener did come just before the half-time whistle when Shaw crossed superbly to the back post, where Tollitt was waiting to nod in from close range.

Having the lead pumped some more life into the Coasters as brilliant combination play between Shaw, Conlan and Slew ended with the latter finding Haughton, whose effort went the wrong side of the upright.

Fylde needed - and wanted - a second goal and the perfect opportunity presented itself from 25 yards after Tollitt was tripped on his way through to goal.

Haughton stepped up and called Sykes-Kenworthy into action with an effort that looked on its way to rippling the back of the net.

With Fylde continuing to dominate the game, Slew looked certain to open his account for the club when he met Conlan’s cross but headed inches over the bar.

The visitors still failed to threaten, nevertheless, and the Coasters took full advantage to double their lead.

A mistake from Sykes-Kenworthy saw Slew quickly on the scene.

He poked the ball away from the keeper and unselfishly squared it to Haughton, who smashed in the Coasters’ second to secure the three points.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Pike, Obi, Davis, Conlan, Perkins, Philliskirk, Haughton (Robinson 83), Tollitt, Slew, Cullen (Shaw 6). Subs not used: Jones, Stott, Joyce.