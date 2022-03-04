Skipper Danny Philliskirk sets positive example at AFC Fylde

It’s been another up and down week for the Coasters, who followed Saturday’s impressive victory at Blyth Spartans with a 2-0 home defeat by York City in midweek.

It was Fylde’s fifth defeat in six games at their former fortress of Mill Farm, though they have the opportunity to improve that record at home to Bradford Park Avenue tomorrow.

Danny Philliskirk takes the game to York City

Midfielder Philliskirk is determined to keep a sense of positivity and perspective.

The 30-year-old said: ”I thought the performance was better than previous losses. I didn't feel we performed badly and it could have gone either way.

“I'll just be my normal self as captain – try to get the ball, organise and lead by example. That's what I've always done throughout my career.

"I haven't been captain before but hopefully until Whits (Alex Whitmore) is back I'll continue and I hope he is back soon because he's a big player for us.

"We are fortunate to be full-time and we just have to stay positive. There are worse things in life going on at the minute.

"Yes, we want to win the league. Is it looking likely at the minute?

"Potentially not but we want to finish as high as we can, and if we can win two, three or four on the spin who knows?”

As for the York game, Philliskirk said: “I thought it was a good advert for the league. They are one of the better teams who have come here this season but it's very frustrating.

"The first half was probably 50-50 but in the first 20-25 minutes of the second half we were dominating.

"Then we conceded a sloppy goal, one becomes two and unfortunately we lose the game.”

Assistant boss Nick Chadwick agrees Tuesday's match was one the Coasters could have won.

He said: “I've been angry with the players after some of the performances, especially at home, but tonight I thought the performance level was good for the majority of the game, but you can't fault the effort of the players.

"For me it's about them dusting themselves down and getting ready to produce a good performance on Saturday.

"If we can get some goals and wins that will breed confidence among the group.

“It's a young group and there are more players with coats on not available than there are turning out and trying their best for us.

"We have to give them confidence, and results and performances will do that."

Chadwick does not believe wholesale changes are necessary at Fylde, adding: "At times like this it's easy to jump on the bandwagon, criticise and say everything's wrong but it's not.

"There's a lot that's right but we have to get a result on Saturday and we'll be working hard to do so.

"There’s no point us being negative. We all have to roll our sleeves up and stay as positive as possible.”