Connor Barrett had put the Coasters ahead on the stroke of half-time before Kurt Willoughby popped up with an equaliser during the second period.

Adam Murray made one change to the Fylde team that defeated Scarborough Athletic with Danny Whitehead replacing Luke Charman.

The Coasters made a bright start to the match as Whitehead burst down the line and skidded a low ball into the area, where Luke Conlan arrived late and shot wide from 12 yards.

Connor Barrett is congratulated by his AFC Fylde team-mates after opening the scoring Picture: Steve McLellan

Barrett then drilled an effort wide of the mark from the edge of the area before Chester had their first opportunity of the afternoon.

Skipper Declan Weeks cut inside, past Curtis Weston, and aimed a curling shot towards the top corner, only for his effort to go wide.

At this point, the best chance of the half had fallen the Coasters’ way after Nick Haughton’s clever backheel allowed Conlan to cross towards Mo Faal inside the six-yard box.

Faal directed a header at the bottom corner of the goal but the ball found keeper Harry Tyrer’s gloves.

However, with the interval approaching and neither side able to be separated, Barrett charged down a loose ball.

He then moved it onto his left foot before curling a strike off the crossbar and into the back of the net, giving Fylde the lead.

The second half saw Chester denied a penalty, following which the game was held up for 15 minutes as a result of a medical emergency in the away end.

Both sets of players left the pitch and, once they returned, Chester managed to grab a goal back when Willoughby was allowed to pounce on a long ball upfield and slot into the net.

Having got back on level terms, Chester were full of confidence as they sought a second goal.

Several corners were pumped into the home area, enabling Matty Williams to turn and drive a strike at goal, but a flurry of Fylde players had closed him down and blocked the ball superbly.

Once the game seemed to have settled down a little, the Coasters won themselves a free-kick after Haughton was brought down on the edge of the area.

However, he was denied from the set piece as Tyrer scurried across his line well to turn the ball away.

With the closing stages approaching, Haughton was allowed one last chance from a free-kick following a foul on Weston around 25 yards out.

Again, Tyrer did well to deal with another inch-perfect shot that was heading towards the top corner.

Nevertheless, he parried it onto the head of the off-balance Faal, who was unable to direct his header goalwards and left Murray’s men having to settle for a good point.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Obi, Whitmore, Bird (Walker 69), Barrett, Conlan, Philliskirk (Ligendza 87), Weston, Whitehead (Hatfield 80), Haughton, Faal. Subs not used: Davis, Rowley.