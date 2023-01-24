The 21-year-old centre-half has made 44 Coasters appearances since moving from Wigan Athletic almost two years ago and has been a virtual ever-present under head coach Adam Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool player opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Scarborough Athletic, a fifth straight victory for 2023 which lifted Fylde to the top of National League North.

Emeka Obi scores for Fylde at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Tonight’s scheduled trip to second-placed Kings Lynn Town was called off yesterday because of a frozen pitch.

Obi said of committing himself to the club: “I think for me, it’s the best place to be right now, playing games and getting the experience I need. With the manager and the boys beside me, it’s a no-brainer to sign a new deal here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

​

Clubs braving the freeze in the Berrys Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance included the top two in the premier division, Highfield Social and Fleetwood FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was little to choose in this end-to-end match, in which Billy Dollin gave Fleetwood an early lead.

Highfield hit back after half-time with a Ryan Willetts equaliser only for Fleetwood to grab a late winner through their star man Jacob Gregory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armfield moved above Highfield into second place thanks to a 5-1 win over Bloomfield Brewhouse, while Inter Halfway are now above halfway courtesy of a 5-2 victory against Little Black Pug. Golden Eagle and Spen Dyke played out a 1-1 draw.

21st Century Windows continued their good form in division one as a 4-2 win over Trilanco lifted them to third, while Unity Rangers were 5-3 home winners over AFC Lytham.

Advertisement Hide Ad