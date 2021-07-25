AFC Fylde 0 Rochdale 1: Narrow pre-season defeat for the Coasters

Jake Beesley’s first-half strike was the difference in the Coasters’ latest outing despite plenty of chances falling Fylde’s way.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley made three changes to the side that lost narrowly to Wigan Athletic in midweek.

Danny Philliskirk, Ben Tollitt and Jordan Hulme replaced David Perkins, Nick Haughton and Sam Osborne, while there was also a place on the bench for Stephen Dobbie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Hulme in action for AFC Fylde during their pre-season loss to Rochdale on Saturday Picture: Steve McLellan

The game began in lively fashion with Rochdale hitting the side netting and an offside flag ruling out Jack Sampson’s goal.

Nathan Shaw also had a shot blocked before Luke Conlan fired off target as Bentley’s side began well.

Dale then started to get on the ball a little more, resulting in Matt Done seeing a goalbound shot blocked by Emeka Obi.

A fine passing move from the home side ended with Hulme finding the side netting before play switched to the other end, where Done headed wide.

An end-to-end game saw the breakthrough arrive when a mix-up between Conlan and Luke Joyce allowed Abraham Odoh to pick up the loose ball.

He then slid in Beesley, who made no mistake and found the bottom corner to put Dale in front.

With half-time looming, Fylde had a penalty appeal turned down after Tollitt went to ground, before Rochdale’s trialist keeper made a fine save to thwart Sampson.

The second half saw Luke Burke booked for a late challenge on Odoh after Dale had cleared a Fylde corner.

However, the Coasters still created chances with Shaw seeing an effort deflected behind, though Stephen Dooley fired over for the visitors at the other end.

Philliskirk joined Burke in receiving a caution before Osborne was denied by the visiting keeper after racing through.

Harvey Gregson came on with 10 minutes to go and had the last chance of the game, dragging his shot wide after finding space on the edge of the area.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Burke, Whitmore, Obi, Conlan, Tollitt (Osborne 73), Philliskirk (Gregson 83), Joyce, Shaw (Haughton 80), Hulme, Sampson (Dobbie 63). Subs not used: Jones, Byrne, Robinson.

Rochdale: Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, O’Connell, Keohane, Morley, Dooley, Grant, Odoh, Beesley, Done. Subs: Lynch, Wade, McNulty, Mialkowski, Dunne, Kershaw, Brierley, Jesus, Newby, Rathbone, Scanlon.