AFC Fylde 0 Wigan Athletic 1: Hitman Humphrys gives Latics the edge in entertaining friendly

A powerful free-kick from Stephen Humphrys was all that separated the sides at Mill Farm Stadium.

Jim Bentley’s team had a few chances of their own through Jack Sampson and Nick Haughton but couldn’t find a breakthrough in an entertaining game.

Captain Alex Whitmore heads clear for Fylde against Wigan

Wigan were in free-flowing mood in the opening 15 minutes, leaving the Coasters on the back foot and soaking up early pressure.

However, the hosts looked to have taken the lead on 16 minutes, when Sampson found the back of the net from Sam Osborne’s deflected shot but the strike was quickly ruled offside.

The visitors then came close to opening the scoring when Charlie Wyke leapt above the Fylde defence to force Chris Neal into a tremendous save.

Moments later, Fylde’s two Lukes combined when Conlan crossed for Burke at the back post but he headed just wide of Jamie Jones’ goal.

Haughton was next to come close as he worked his way into the area following a good run down the left but shot straight into Jones’ arms.

Both sides struggled to break down the opposition defence as the first half progressed, though Edwards went close for Latics minutes before the half-time whistle was blown.

A new-look Wigan side for the second period took the lead five minutes after the restart through the newly introduced Humphrys.

He got goalside of midfielder David Perkins, who brought Humphrys down on the edge of the area.

Wigan’s new signing from Rochdale picked himself up and arrowed a free-kick into the top corner.

Humphrys almost added a second minutes later, when he found space inside Fylde’s 18-yard box, but his shot was well saved by Neal.

The Coasters searched for an equaliser and went close through Osborne on the hour mark. He turned into space inside the box but couldn’t generate enough power in his shot to trouble keeper Ben Amos.

Fylde continued to attack and but Emeka Obi failed to find the target with a header from Haughton’s cross on 70 minutes.

The final chance for Bentley’s side came when Ben Tollitt whipped a dangerous cross to Jordan Hulme at the back post but he couldn’t quite get a toe to the ball.

Fylde welcome EFL opposition to Mill Farm again on Saturday, when Rochdale are the visitors (3pm).

Fylde: Neal, Burke (Byrne 86), Obi, Whitmore (C), Conlan (Nolan 75), Joyce (Tollitt 75), Perkins, Osborne (Philliskirk 86), Haughton, Shaw, Sampson (Hulme 75).