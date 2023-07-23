Both sides had good chances in each half, Harry Davis and Jon Ustabasi going close for the Coasters, while Jack Hunter hit the post from outside the area for the visitors.

Adam Murray named a strong Fylde starting XI and saw them have the first real chance of the game.

Jamie Cooke had already fired over for Halifax before Danny Philliskirk and Nick Haughton combined to find Luke Conlan, who took a touch and saw an effort held by Sam Johnson.

AFC Fylde's Jon Ustabasi drills a shot wide of the FC Halifax Town goal Picture: Steve McLellan

The Coasters played nice football in the opening stages, Haughton seeing an attempt go narrowly wide after receiving the ball on the edge of the area.

Nevertheless, it was Halifax who almost went in front as Hunter rattled the upright with Davis managing to clear the loose ball.

The defender then found himself in unfamiliar territory at the other end, stepping forward and hitting a rasping strike towards the top corner which forced Johnson to scramble and tip the ball around the post.

As the clock started to tick towards half-time, Cooke broke down the right with only Davis between himself and keeper Theo Richardson but he was wide from 20 yards out.

After the break, Siya Ligendza came off the bench just past the hour and sent Ustabasi through on goal with only Johnson to beat.

As he searched for the bottom corner, he dragged the ball wide of the post before Halifax almost broke the deadlock.

Confusion came as the referee and their assistant disagreed on a decision, leaving the visitors to take a quick throw and catch Fylde on the break.

However, as the ball was squared to the back post, Davis made a last-ditch challenge to keep the two teams on terms.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Obi, Davis, Bird, Trialist (Whitehead 61), Philliskirk, Trialist (Barrett 46), Conlan (Evans 70), Haughton (Trialist 70), Glynn (Ustabasi 46), Charman (Ligendza 61). Subs not used: O’Kane, Walker, Hatfield, Walker, Trialist.

