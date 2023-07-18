​Both goals arrived in the second half at Kellamergh Park, where ex-Fleetwood Town frontman Ged Garner broke the deadlock with an audacious volley and a trialist tapped home the second.

Fylde boss Adam Murray named a strong starting line-up, which included latest recruit Owen Evans and fellow summer signings Jon Ustabasi and Gold Omotayo, who scored twice in Saturday's 6-2 win at Bamber Bridge.

This Joe Rowley effort against Barrow was deflected off-target Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

The Coasters looked comfortable and confident in the early stages and created the first chance, Luke Charman picking out Connor Barrett at the far post and he struck the woodwork from close range.

The visitors then went close themselves as Emile Acquah rose to meet a cross from the right but headed over from inside the six-yard box.

A clever flick from Courtney Duffus showed Barrow's EFL quality and enabled Dan Campbell to cross but keeper Theo Richardson was alert and tipped the ball away. At the other end, Ustabasi's cross was flicked wide by Emeka Obi.

Fylde would make nine changes over the course of the second half, though Alex Whitmore and Pierce Bird played the full 90 minutes.

Alex Whitmore played the full 90 minutes for Fylde against Barrow Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

The second period began quietly until the visitors scored a goal out of nothing on 59 minutes.

The ball dropped to Garner on the edge of the box and he fired into the top corner past Fylde's trialist keeper.

The lead was doubled 10 minutes later, when the Bluebirds had numerous goal attempts before the ball fell for the trialist striker at the back post.

Fylde battled on but Joe Rowley snatched at a shot, firing over from Will Hatfield's pull-back.

The hosts' last chance of note deserved a goal, Siya Ligendza volleying inches over from a Nick Haughton corner.

Fylde's penultimate friendly will be against National League rivals FC Halifax Town this Saturday as Murray's side build towards the big kick-off at Maidenhead United on August 5.

Fylde team: Richardson (Trialist 46), Obi (Hatfield 61), Whitmore, Bird, Barrett (Trialist 61), Evans (Conlan 55), Whitehead (Philliskirk 61), Davis (Glynn 46), Charman (Rowley 61), Ustabasi (Haughton 61), Omotayo (Ligendza 67).

