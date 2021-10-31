AFC Darwen 2 AFC Blackpool 1: Late goals see the Mechanics suffer defeat

Mark Buchan took charge of his first league game as AFC manager, and started with a strong side.

Conah Bishop returned to action, having been unavailable for a number of weeks, Jacob Gregory captained the side after four goals in two games, while Josh Dolby-Armstrong began the game from the bench.

The Mechanics had the ball in the net inside the first five minutes, only for Gregory to be flagged offside.

John-Jo Morris went close to scoring for the Mechanics Picture: Adam Gee

Bishop and John-Jo Morris both had long-range strikes as AFC had the majority of possession in the first half.

Chances were at a premium, however, before the break with Gregory sending in a free-kick that only needed a touch into the net, while Dan Hall held a long-distance attempt at the other end.

After the break, it was Darwen who had the first chance when Rio Wilson-Heyes did well to beat Danny Pickering but hit the woodwork.

This gave the Mechanics the lift they needed as Buchan’s side began to control the game, Ben Duffield shooting wide from the edge of the box, Gregory denied by a fine save and Morris unable to lob the Darwen keeper.

Given the opportunities, a goal was inevitable and it finally came in the 65th minute when Gregory brought down James Hughes’ clever ball before shifting it to his left foot and firing home.

Hall palmed away Leon Creech’s header before Duffield spurned a chance to score.

Then, with five minutes left, Darwen won a free-kick on the edge of the area with Wilson-Heyes’ shot deflected past Hall to level the match.

Finally, with time running out, Darwen won another free-kick with Creech tapping home a dangerous ball in to secure three points.

AFC Blackpool: Hall, Hughes, McLean, Higham, Bishop, Robinson, Radcliffe, Gregory, Morris, Roberts, Duffield. Subs: Dolby-Armstrong, Pickering, Buchan, McKenna, Brooks.