AFC Blackpool 2 Bamber Bridge 6: New era starts with Lancashire Trophy goal-fest

Interim manager Mark Buchan took charge for the first time since Martin Baird’s departure last week and this was a positive performance against a club three levels above AFC in the pyramid.

The hosts had a first-minute chance when Jacob Gregory went through on goal but the winger’s shot was gathered by the onrushing Brig keeper.

Interim AFC Blackpool boss Mark Buchan

Bamber Bridge’s hugely experienced defender Nathan Pond was in the right place to clear an AFC corner and then showed his class at the other end to open the scoring.

The former Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde captain was left free in the box to finish well.

The visitors soon added a second on the counter, when AFC lost possession in the Brig penalty area and Sheldon Green broke clear to beat the last man and score.

The third just before half-time was the goal of the night. There seemed little danger when ex-Blackpool prospect Fin Sinclair-Smith played the ball in from the left, and to the surprise of the crowd it went in off the back post.

The visitors added a fourth goal just three minutes into the second half, when Cameron Gourley strode forward from defence to find Matt Dudley, who finished well into the bottom corner.

At the other end, John-Jo Morris did well down the left and found Billy McKInna at the back post but the striker couldn’t get his shot away .

Morris was involved again five minutes later, when AFC grabbed a goal back. Kyle White won possession in midfield and found Morris, whose ball over the top was chipped over the keeper and into the net by Gregory.

Dudley capitalised on a defensive error to score his second and Brig’s fifth on 63 minutes.

AFC defender Ryan McLean dragged his shot wide from a quick corner and the visitors made it six when substitute Matthew Thomson beat the offside trap to slot the ball home.

AFC never let their heads drop and had the final saw when Gregory added his second, running on to Joe Robinson’s pass to round the keeper and roll the ball into the net.

With no game this weekend, the new AFC anagement team have more time to work on the training ground.