Martin Baird emotional after 'toughest decision' to resign as AFC Blackpool manager

Baird has been involved with the North West Counties League club for 13 years as player and manager but has stood down because of work commitments.

The club praised Baird for leaving the club “with spirits at an all-time high” and in fifth place in first division north.

Baird told The Gazette: “I still don’t know whether it’s the right decision. It’s the toughest decision I’ve ever made because we have built something there.

“I told the boys on Tuesday and must admit I was welling up inside because of everything we’ve done as a group and how far we’ve come. The lads were welling up too. This is a special group of players and they will finish in the top five.

“I looked around the changing rooms and realised how much hard work has been done by everyone involved during lockdown.

“And it’s all done by volunteers for the love of the club, so it’s really difficult to walk away from that.”

His successor will inherit a club in a strong position and Baird says his departure is purely down to work commitments.

“I’ve started my own electrical business, it’s hard work and I need to commit the time to it,” he explained.

“There’s no league game for a couple of weeks and the club have asked me to have a think about it but I feel work is taking up too much of my time.”