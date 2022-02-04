AFC Blackpool ready for record crowd as unbeaten leaders Bury visit

Bury have attracted a large following wherever they have played and tomorrow is expected to be no different, with Blackpool having drafted in extra volunteers and a local catering company to help the day run smoothly.

Baird’s side halted a three-game losing run in style with last weekend’s 6-1 victory over bottom club St Helens Town.

Jepson Way is bracing itself for a bumper crowd when the well-supported Bury side come to town

AFC stand fifth in the table – the last of the play-off places – and the manager has faith in his side’s ability ahead of the season’s toughest test against a side 28 points better off and 10 clear of the field.

Baird said: “We know the game will be tough but that’s what we relish.

“Just because they’re unbeaten doesn’t mean we have anything to fear.

“We’ll set up looking to win the game and give our all for the club.”

Squires Gate are yet to win in 2022 but won’t find three points easy to come by in Oldham tomorrow against fifth-placed Avro.

Gate find themselves 18th in the NWCFL premier division, having taken two points from three games since the turn of the year.