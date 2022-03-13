AFC Blackpool 5 Bacup 3: Mechs back in play-off zone

A second-half fightback by Bacup then made for a NW Counties League First Division North thriller.

AFC boss Martin Baird welcomed James Hughes, Adam Sumner and Ben Duffield back into the starting 11 and Duffield made an instant impact by setting up the opening goal after three minutes.

Ben Duffield made a successful return to the Blackpool side against Bacup

His pass over the top picked out the run of Josh Winder and the ball rolled into the empty net, with Bacup keeper Harry Turner stranded.

Duffield went close from Conah Bishop's clearance but the home side soon increased their lead after forcing a series of corners.

Ryan McLean was first to Adam Sumner's delivery and Winder glanced the ball in at the back post.

Jacob Gregory shot wide on 25 minutes, linking up well with James Hughes, and the goal of the game came 12 minutes later.

Sumner picked out the run of Ryan White behind the Bacup defence and he lofted the ball deftly over the advancing keeper.

And AFC scored twice more in the closing moments of the half.

First Gregory found Duffield, who finished calmly into the bottom corner, then Gregory scored himself as he kept his composure to round the keeper.

The visitors grabbed one back early in the second half, when winger Anthony Hall got behind the back-line to roll the ball past namesake Daniel.

Bacup upped the pressure and striker Dennis Sherriff headed their second on 52 minutes.

It could have been worse for the hosts as Sherriff fired over from close-range and keeper Hall pushed out Joshua Walne's shot.

McLean cleared off the line from a corner but AFC regrouped to hold firm.

Bacup finally added their third during eight minutes of added time, Hall scoring his second with a tidy finish.

The win lifts Blackpool above Pilkington and Bacup into fourth place with four to play.

AFC: Hall, Hughes, McLean, Higham, Bishop, Sumner, Turner, Gregory, Duffield, Winder, White. Subs: Smith, McKenna, Morris, Robinson, OBrien.