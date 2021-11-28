AFC Blackpool 4 AFC Darwen 0: AFC avengers in play-off zone

The win lifted Martin Baird’s men into the first division north play-off places and avenged last month’s defeat at Darwen.

Baird welcomed back Dan Hall in goal behind a back four unchanged in four games. James Hughes was handed a start in midfield alongside the returning Joe Robinson.

Ben Duffield was again on target for AFC Blackpool

The visitors enjoyed some early possession but never really looked like worrying Mechs.

Hughes lofted the ball over the top of the visiting defence after eight minutes, looking to put Jacob Gregory in on goal, but his fellow winger was flagged offside.

Hughes was again involved a minute later in the opening goal. He linked up down the right with Oscar Radcliffe, whose cross into the box was met with a textbook finish by composed striker Ben Duffield.

Mechs had to be alert after 15 minutes, when the visitors countered from a Blackpool free-kick. A long kick from the keeper bounced all the way through to striker Leon Creech, who took the ball wide but could only find the side-netting.

Blackpool squandered two golden chances on the half-hour. Gregory fired against the crossbar from Curtis Thompson’s through-ball before Hughes had the ball in the goal only for an offside flag to deny AFC.

The second goal did arrive in the 33rd minute and again followed link-up play between Hughes and Radcliffe down the right.

Again Radcliffe crossed and this time found Gregory, who took a touch and fired in to double Blackpool’s lead.

Two goals up going into the second half, Blackpool would have added a third if anyone had been on the end of Adam Sumner’s cross.

Curtis Thompson looked to open his account for the club after 50 minutes but could only find the side- netting with his back-post effort.

The hosts did make it three just before the hour via a sublime free-kick from captain Sumner.

The weather played its part as midfielder Sumner’s cross caught the wind and flew into the top corner.

The visitors were unlucky to see a shot rebound off a post and Mechanics had another goal disallowed on 73 minutes.

Substitute Josh Winder was adjudged offside when he netted the rebound after Ryan McLean’s effort was saved.

AFC: Hall, Radcliffe, Bishop, Higham, McLean, Sumner, Thompson, Hughes, Gregory, Robinson, Duffield; Subs: Pickering, Roberts, Winder, Morris.