AFC Blackpool 2 Ilkley Town 2: Mechanics hold high flyers to a point
An injury-hit AFC Blackpool claimed a point when they met Ilkley Town in the NWCFL First Division North.
After seven minutes, Jacob Gregory’s long throw created a chance for Ben Duffield whose low shot was well saved.
Eight minutes later, Maine Walder put in a great cross which was headed wide by Joe Robinson.
Most Popular
Despite those early chances, AFC fell behind on the quarter-hour when Dan Hall saved a shot, only for the ball to fall for Thomas Smith who converted the rebound.
However, they restored parity within three minutes as Kyle Higham picked up a loose ball inside the box and slammed a shot in off the right-hand post.
Smith saw a second goal ruled out for handball before AFC almost retook the lead with half-time six minutes away, Duffield finding Liam Birchall who curled his attempt off target.
Half-time arrived with the score 1-1 but the Mechanics went ahead 10 minutes into the second period.
A shot at goal was blocked by an outstretched arm and Duffield took advantage, sending the keeper the wrong way from the spot to make it 2-1.
Ilkley then assumed control of the game, forcing AFC onto the defensive.
AFC still had chances though, Josh Dolby seeing a volley turned away before Ilkley had another goal ruled out.
Nicc Hewitt had headed home but a foul on Hall was seen and, in the aftermath, the goalscorer received his marching orders.
Then, in added time, Ilkley’s Alfie Dean was brought down inside the area, Smith scoring from the spot to level up matters.