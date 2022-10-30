Facing an Ilkley team which began the day second in the table, AFC started brightly.

After seven minutes, Jacob Gregory’s long throw created a chance for Ben Duffield whose low shot was well saved.

Eight minutes later, Maine Walder put in a great cross which was headed wide by Joe Robinson.

AFC Blackpool's Ben Duffield was successful from the spot again at the weekend Picture: Adam Gee

Despite those early chances, AFC fell behind on the quarter-hour when Dan Hall saved a shot, only for the ball to fall for Thomas Smith who converted the rebound.

However, they restored parity within three minutes as Kyle Higham picked up a loose ball inside the box and slammed a shot in off the right-hand post.

Smith saw a second goal ruled out for handball before AFC almost retook the lead with half-time six minutes away, Duffield finding Liam Birchall who curled his attempt off target.

Half-time arrived with the score 1-1 but the Mechanics went ahead 10 minutes into the second period.

A shot at goal was blocked by an outstretched arm and Duffield took advantage, sending the keeper the wrong way from the spot to make it 2-1.

Ilkley then assumed control of the game, forcing AFC onto the defensive.

AFC still had chances though, Josh Dolby seeing a volley turned away before Ilkley had another goal ruled out.

Nicc Hewitt had headed home but a foul on Hall was seen and, in the aftermath, the goalscorer received his marching orders.