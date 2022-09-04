AFC Blackpool 2 Darwen FC 1: Late one-two sees Mechanics KO their visitors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half lacked quality from both teams with neither able to establish control of the game.

Josh Winder was taken down by Darwen keeper Lenny Fieldhouse after seven minutes but the referee waved away AFC’s protests.

Winder also headed wide from close range before Josh Dolby came close to scoring the goal of the season in September.

AFC Blackpool beat AFC Darwen on Saturday afternoon Picture: Artie Chatzikonstantinou

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ric Seear’s cross found the midfielder, who flicked the ball over his head and caught the ball on the volley, but saw Fieldhouse equal to it.

Winder was sent through, only to be denied by Fieldhouse, before rolling the loose ball towards the goal but seeing it cleared off the line.

At the other end, AFC also had to make a goalline clearance before Dan Hall was equal to Ryan Steele’s long-range free-kick as the first half ended goalless.

The second half opened with Kyle Higham heading straight at Fieldhouse before the visitors went ahead on 55 minutes.

Darwen were allowed to play the ball forward and Rio Wilson-Heyes poked it beyond Hall.

The goal forced AFC into changes with Jacob Gregory and Ben Duffield both introduced.

They linked up just past the hour when a corner found its way back to Gregory, who crossed but Duffield was unable to convert at the near post.

AFC full-back Tarren Moxon saw a shot saved by Fieldhouse before Gregory pulled an effort wide from Liam Birchall’s pass.

Their pressure finally paid off on 87 minutes when a long ball from Conah Bishop was headed down into the path of Gregory.

The winger was in acres of space and rolled the ball under the keeper to equalise.

With four minutes of added time signalled, AFC again put pressure on their opponents and were rewarded with a minute remaining.

Gregory got in behind the defence, and though his shot cannoned back off the crossbar, Seear was in the right place and kept his composure to tap the ball home and win the game.

The Mechanics are at home again next weekend when they welcome Cleator Moor Celtic.