AFC Blackpool 2 Cleator Moor Celtic 2: Mechanics stage fine fightback for first point

AFC Blackpool showed their fight to recover from 2-0 down at half-time and earn their first point of the season in North West Counties first division north.

The Mechanics started slowly and fell behind after four minutes, when Tom Mahone scored a very confident penalty for the Cumbrians after a foul by Ryan McClean.

Ben Duffield was twice denied a first-half equaliser as one effort was saved and a header struck a post following an excellent cross by Jamie Milligan.

But AFC found themselves two down in the 35th minute, when miscommunication at the back resulted in keeper Alex Cameron being dispossessed and Mahone scored his second with a poacher’s effort.

Mechanics came out fighting in the second half and pulled a goal back after five minutes, when Duffield converted a strong penalty.

Cameron saved a dangerous shot but this would be Celtic’s only chance of the second half.

Good build-up play led to the equaliser on the hour, when a cross was spilled by the keeper for substitute Mark Buchan to convert.

The Celtic keeper redeemed himself with some fine saves, including two in quick succession from both Joe Robinson and Buchan.

The keeper also tipped Jake Darnell’s firm header over the bar as Martin Baird’s men were denied the winner.

Manager Baird said: “We are really happy with the second half performance. I thought the boys showed a bit of character and listened to the half-time talk. We’ll probably look back now and be a bit gutted we didn’t come out with the three points.”