Squires Gate 0 Burscough 1: Gate start season with back-to-back defeats

Squires Gate are still seeking their first point after two games of the Hallmark Security League premier division season.

For their first home fixture, Gate boss Andy Clarkson made two changes to the side beaten at Runcorn Town.

Saturday's goalscorer Luke Noble made his full debut in place of Mututu Chilufya, while Ryan Charnley also came in as Dean Ing was ill.

An early cross gave Noble the first chance of the evening but the striker fired over.

Burscough also threatened after a good run from Jack Gibney but his cross failed to reach Deklan Hill in the box.

Some clever link-up play by Gate saw Ryan Riley send over a teasing cross to win a 14th-minute corner, which resulted in Burscough clearing off the line.

Gate had shouts for a penalty on 22 minutes, when Noble was challenged in the box, but the referee was having none of it.

The visitors played some attractive football and came more into the game, and Gate were dealt a blow when Riley was forced off injured late in the first half, Ryan Dodd coming on for his debut.

Gate went closest to breaking the deadlock just before half-time, when James Boyd's header from Riccardo Egidi's excellent cross was well saved by alert keeper Dom Garner.

The visitors made the brighter start to the second half and scored the winner five minute in, when a ball over the top found Jordan Coates and he did well to beat keeper Josh Woods.

Coates had the chance of a second 10 minutes later, after Hill robbed a Gate defender, but the goalscorer shot wide.

Gate looked for an equaliser but couldn't commit too many players forward as Burscough threatened on the counter-attack.

The impressive Garner again thwarted Gate on 74 minutes, saving Charnley's free-kick, and the hosts' final chance came to nothing when Boyd shot over after a brilliant run.

Gate are back at their Brian Addison Stadium for FA Cup action on Saturday, when West Didsbury and Chorlton are the visitors in the extra preliminary round.

Gate: Woods, Mullen, Higham, Morris, Westwood, Turner, Boyd, Charnley, Noble, Egidi, Riley. Subs: Pennington, Pollard, Morris, Chilufya, Dodd.