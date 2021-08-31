AFC Blackpool 1 Garstang 1: AFC rue missed chances after fast start

Kyle White makes a strong challenge for Blackpool against Garstang

AFC had took the lead early on but we’re pegged back in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Martin Baird welcomed back Dan Hall, James Hughes and Ben Duffield into the side that beat Steeton 3-2 on Saturday.

AFC made the perfect start to the game opening the scoring after just 29 seconds. From the kick off AFC pressed well and pounced on a loose back pass.

Ben Duffield closed down keeper Michael Donlon and put the ball in the net after sliding in.

Oscar Radcliffe was found at the back post from a corner but he headed over as AFC looked for a quickfire second.

The returning duo of Kyle White and Ben Duffield combined but the latter took a touch too many and the move broke down.

A golden chance for a second came when Adam Sumner played a lovely corner into the back post which was just waiting to be touched in, but nobody could meet the ball at the back post.

The visitors had a great chance to equalise from a free-kick but the header flew straight into Hall’s arms.

Hall had to be alert again when Zach Clarke turned and fired towards goal, but the keeper saved well.

Ben Duffield struck the crossbar on 28 minutes before John-Jo Morris’ shot was blocked.

Three chances on the bounce for AFC had everyone in the ground wondering how the hosts hadn’t double their lead. Blocks on the line, saves and bodies on the line denying AFC.

The second half saw the visitors come into the game and look to put pressure on AFC, who hadn’t capitalised on the early lead.

Zach Clarke was through on goal but James Hughes was quick to cover and clear for AFC.

Jacob Gregory was sent in behind Garstang with a lovely ball from Sumner, the winger cut inside but his shot was blocked.

Gregory was in again in the 64th minute but he hit a post. A Garstang man almost turned the ball into his own net, but managed to clear.

Joe Noblet took aim from outside the box as Garstang looked to ramp up the pressure in the second half but his shot cleared the bar

After a foul on the edge of AFC’s box, the inevitable came. A mix of AFC not taking their chances created and Garstang building into the game saw the visitors equalise, Noblet curling in a free-kick.

Despite two late free-kicks in dangerous areas, the home side couldn’t seal victory.

The draw moves AFC down to third in the table North West Counties first division north table, though they will have a chance to regain top spot with victory away to second-bottom Bradforc club Campion on Friday night

AFC: Hall, Hughes, Higham, OBrien, McLean, Sumner, Radcliffe, Gregory, White, Morris, Duffield. Subs: Mckenna, Pickering, Dawson, Bishop, Robinson.