Steeton 2 AFC Blackpool 3: Morris brace lifts AFC to the top
AFC Blackpool returned to the top of North West Counties League first division north as they recovered from two goals down to win 3-2 at struggling Steeton.
Martin Baird's side turned the match on its head with three goals in seven second-half minutes, two of them by JonJo Morris.
Andrew Briggs put the winless West Yorkshire club ahead after seven minutes and they held their one-goal advantage until half-time.
Jack Lynn doubled the lead on 57 minutes but Adam Sumner began the fightback eight minutes later, firing home a free-kick.
Morris then took over, seizing his opportunity when the keeper dropped a cross and then doubling his tally four minutes later.
AFC top the table on goal difference from Golcar and Pilkington heading into Monday's home clash with Garstang (3pm).
