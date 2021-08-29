Steeton 2 AFC Blackpool 3: Morris brace lifts AFC to the top

Martin Baird's side turned the match on its head with three goals in seven second-half minutes, two of them by JonJo Morris.

Andrew Briggs put the winless West Yorkshire club ahead after seven minutes and they held their one-goal advantage until half-time.

JonJo Morris rounds the Steeton keeper to score one of his two goals to seal victory for AFC Blackpool

Jack Lynn doubled the lead on 57 minutes but Adam Sumner began the fightback eight minutes later, firing home a free-kick.

Morris then took over, seizing his opportunity when the keeper dropped a cross and then doubling his tally four minutes later.

AFC top the table on goal difference from Golcar and Pilkington heading into Monday's home clash with Garstang (3pm).