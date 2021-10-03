AFC Blackpool 0 Chadderton 1: First-half goal gives visitors victory

With AFC third in the NWCFL First Division North, a win on Saturday would have taken them top temporarily, as Bury and Golcar were without a fixture.

New signing Ryan White started once again for AFC, this time further up the pitch, allowing Ryan McLean to return to the starting XI and Ben Duffield also made his first start in several games.

Martin Baird’s side started the quicker as James Hughes delivered a fantastic ball to John-Jo Morris, who took a touch before dragging his shot wide of the post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Duffield returned for AFC Blackpool Picture: Adam Gee

Unfortunately for AFC, play was halted as captain Adam Sumner took a knock within three minutes.

Following treatment, the midfielder continued and was instrumental in another opportunity for the home side.

He played a clever ball to Jacob Gregory, who found Duffield, but the striker could not connect well with the ball and headed it wide of the post.

Chadderton’s first chance came in the 13th minute, but a long-range effort was high and wide.

Shortly after this, Gregory and Duffield linked up again but the latter fired over.

Sumner was then taken off as he was unable to continue, Joe Robinson taking his place in midfield.

Brendan O’Brien headed wide from a corner on 37 minutes before Chadderton broke the deadlock moments later.

White lost the ball in the centre of midfield, and despite McLean’s attempted clearance, the ball deflected perfectly for Harry Dean, whose inch-perfect ball across the box was tapped home by Adam Dale.

AFC looked to get back in the game after half-time, earning a free-kick inside the first five minutes.

White stepped up to take it and played the ball wide to Morris, whose audacious effort rattled the crossbar.

As AFC Blackpool continued to push for an equaliser, the away team set themselves up to counter-attack.

They found themselves in on goal on the hour but Dan Hall wasn’t fooled by an attempted chip.

At the other end, Gregory cut inside and saw his effort go just wide before Oscar Radcliffe sent an attempt over.

AFC’s last chance came in the 81st minute as Gregory’s thunderous strike was palmed away by keeper Daniel Coughlan.

Defeat means AFC still sit third in the league with their next fixture a trip to Atherton LR.

AFC Blackpool: Hall, Hughes, Brooke, O’Brien, McLean, Radcliffe, Sumner, Gregory, White, Morris, Duffield. Subs: McKenna, Robinson, Buchan, Pickering, Van-Aston.