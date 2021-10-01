Historic FA Youth Cup success for AFC Blackpool - with match video
AFC Blackpool hosted their first ever FA Youth Cup tie on Thursday night, when the club’s under-18s won through against Wrexham after a penalty shootout.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:45 pm
Trailing at half-time, the hosts clearly responded to the words of Ollie Perkins and Nick Grindley as they took the game to the visitors.
AFC had plenty of chances in the second half but had to settle for Alex McLoughlin’s firmly-struck equaliser.
The tie went straight to penalties and a superb save by Marcus Jennings sealed victory, earning AFC a trip to Chorlton in the third qualifying round.
