Historic FA Youth Cup success for AFC Blackpool - with match video

AFC Blackpool celebrate their FA Youth Cup win over Wrexham

Trailing at half-time, the hosts clearly responded to the words of Ollie Perkins and Nick Grindley as they took the game to the visitors.

AFC had plenty of chances in the second half but had to settle for Alex McLoughlin’s firmly-struck equaliser.

The tie went straight to penalties and a superb save by Marcus Jennings sealed victory, earning AFC a trip to Chorlton in the third qualifying round.