Gate had gone into the game looking to make it back-to-back wins, having snapped a five-match losing run with victory over Prestwich Heys.

However, the league leaders enjoyed a fast start as they led inside the first 10 minutes.

Gate shot-stopper Nathan Pennington made a fine save to deny Lewis Buckley, only for the same player to convert the rebound.

Josh Westwood was credited with Squires Gate's second goal Photo: Ian Moore

Pennington made another good stop to thwart the visitors, who sent a further opportunity off target.

Alex Ralph’s volley was tipped away by Vauxhall keeper Sam Booth before they doubled their advantage on 39 minutes through Adam Hughes.

Gate got back into the game 10 minutes after half-time as Callum Sandle tapped home from James Boyd’s pass.

Nine minutes later, they were back on terms as Josh Westwood was judged to have bundled home the ball in making it 2-2.

Another excellent Pennington stop denied Connor Harwood before a late twist to matters.

Motors retook the lead on 89 minutes as Michael Burkey scored after Kieran Jones’ goalline clearance.

Bobbie McDonnell then ensured victory, lashing home in the fifth minute of added time.

In the First Division North, AFC Blackpool’s five-game winning streak ended with a goalless draw at Atherton LR.

Ben Duffield and Jacob Gregory were both thwarted by the home keeper in the first half, the former coming closest with an effort turned against the woodwork.

