News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

A draw and a defeat for NWCFL duo

Two late goals saw Squires Gate beaten 4-2 by Vauxhall Motors in their NWCFL Premier Division match on Saturday.

By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Gate had gone into the game looking to make it back-to-back wins, having snapped a five-match losing run with victory over Prestwich Heys.

However, the league leaders enjoyed a fast start as they led inside the first 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gate shot-stopper Nathan Pennington made a fine save to deny Lewis Buckley, only for the same player to convert the rebound.

Josh Westwood was credited with Squires Gate's second goal Photo: Ian Moore
Josh Westwood was credited with Squires Gate's second goal Photo: Ian Moore
Josh Westwood was credited with Squires Gate's second goal Photo: Ian Moore
Most Popular
Read More
Funeral date confirmed for Blackpool fan Tony Johnson

Pennington made another good stop to thwart the visitors, who sent a further opportunity off target.

Hide Ad

Alex Ralph’s volley was tipped away by Vauxhall keeper Sam Booth before they doubled their advantage on 39 minutes through Adam Hughes.

Hide Ad

Gate got back into the game 10 minutes after half-time as Callum Sandle tapped home from James Boyd’s pass.

Nine minutes later, they were back on terms as Josh Westwood was judged to have bundled home the ball in making it 2-2.

Another excellent Pennington stop denied Connor Harwood before a late twist to matters.

Hide Ad

Motors retook the lead on 89 minutes as Michael Burkey scored after Kieran Jones’ goalline clearance.

Bobbie McDonnell then ensured victory, lashing home in the fifth minute of added time.

Hide Ad

In the First Division North, AFC Blackpool’s five-game winning streak ended with a goalless draw at Atherton LR.

Ben Duffield and Jacob Gregory were both thwarted by the home keeper in the first half, the former coming closest with an effort turned against the woodwork.

Hide Ad

An offside flag ruled out Josh Winder’s goal in the second half, though AFC keeper Dan Hall also made a fine stop to ensure a point apiece.

Premier Division