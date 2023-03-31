The funeral is on Tuesday, April 18 at 11.45am at Carleton Crematorium.

Tony, 55, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was wounded outside The Manchester at around 7pm on Saturday, March 4.

Police attended and found he had suffered a “serious head injury”. They administered CPR at the scene before he was taken to hospital for urgent treatment but he died there the following Monday.

The memorial service held at Bloomfield Road on March 6 for Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

A 33-year-old man from Burnley arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding was later bailed until June 1 pending further enquiries.

A memorial to Tony was held at The Seasiders’ Bloomfield Road ground, attended by fellow as well as club officials and players.

His partner paid an emotional tribute to him, saying: “I am devastated to have lost my best friend, life partner and soul mate in a cruel act.

Blackpool FC fan Tony Johnson

“Tony was a very much loved dad, son, brother, uncle and Gramps and obviously a beloved friend to many.

“We all, as a family, are so heartbroken and our lives are never going to be the same.

“Thank you to the NHS, staff in A&E and the Critical Care Unit at BVH who all did as much as they could for our loved one.

“Thank you to everyone for reaching out but please could you respect our privacy at this difficult time.

“He will be one missed gentleman and the party will live on through us all, just as he would've wanted.

“Rest in peace my darling, tangerine dreams forever.”

Blackpool FC offered an open book of condolence, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony.

Supporters were also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue with the tribute on the afternoon giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider.

“All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony’s family and friends,” said a club statement.

