William Regal's new AEW tag team - starring Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson - named 'Blackpool Combat Club'

The 53-year-old now serves as the manager of two of the industry’s leading names in Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in American company All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The wrestling stalwart will now be a permanent fixture with the company, which was founded in 2019 by the Khan family, who also own Fulham and NFL side the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The new tag team of Moxley and Danielson, who were known as Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan respectively in WWE, wrestled their first match together on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite - where it was revealed they will be known as ‘Blackpool Combat Club’ from now on.

“I wear that badge, that Blackpool badge of honour with pride”, Moxley said in a promo after beating the Varsity Blondes, a tag team that includes the son of former WWF and WCW wrestler Brian Pillman.

“If you want a badge of honour from the Blackpool Combat Club, there’s only one way to get it - the hard way.”

Regal joined AEW at the start of March following his surprise exit from WWE

While born in Staffordshire, Regal - the real-life Darren Matthews - is considered an honorary Blackpudlian.

He made his wrestling debut at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Horseshoe Show bar aged 15 before going on to achieve worldwide fame across the pond, being announced as hailing from the town.

After retiring from the ring in 2013, the 53-year-old has been credited with helping bring through top up-and-coming superstars as part of WWE’s NXT show.

Regal had been an on-screen 'General Manager' for the brand for seven years, only stopping the role recently, while behind the scenes he was the WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting before his surprising departure.

Now in AEW, Regal joins other big names including CM Punk, Sting, Chris Jericho and the Hardy Boyz in the fast-rising promotion.