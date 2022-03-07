The former WWE stalwart, who was surprisingly released by the sports entertainment giant back in January, made a shock appearance at All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution pay-per-view show in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night.

The company was founded in 2019 and with a litany of established and rising stars is seen as the major competition to WWE in America.

AEW is owned by the Khan family who have made their name in sport by bankrolling both the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL side and Championship club Fulham.

After Regal, 53, appeared in the ring with Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose in WWE, and Bryan Danielson, formerly Daniel Bryan, CEO Tony Khan said he was delighted to pick up the popular veteran and backed him to have a big role both on and off screen.

"It was very surprising to see he had been released and would be available," he said. "I have tons of respect for his mind and I think he's going to be a very valuable person in AEW.

“Behind the scenes, I think Regal can teach all of us a lot and it's great to have him here, on-screen and off-screen. It came together very recently and he fits very well with what we're doing.”

While born in Staffordshire, the real-life Darren Matthews is considered an honorary Blackpudlian.

He made his wrestling debut at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Horseshoe Show bar aged 15 before going on to achieve worldwide fame across the pond, being announced as hailing from the town.

After retiring from the ring in 2013, the 53-year-old has been credited with helping bring through top up-and-coming superstars as part of WWE’s NXT show.

Regal had been an on-screen 'General Manager' for the brand for seven years, only stopping the role recently, while behind the scenes he was the WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting before his surprising departure.

Now in AEW, Regal joins other big names including CM Punk, Sting, Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy in the fast-rising promotion.

AEW’s TV shows Dynamite and Rampage are broadcast in the UK on ITV and ITV4.