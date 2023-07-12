The pro-boxer sat through video footage of an impromptu sparring session he’d had with James Simmons, who passed away in Thailand last month, aged 39.

During an ‘honest eulogy’, at Viva Blackpool on Sunday (July 9), Joey told the tale of how his son got to meet his idol – and ended up in the ring.

James had gone to watch the pro-boxer train for his big fight against Floyd Mayweather, in 2007.

Ricky Hatton remembers his sparring session with Joey Blower's son, James Simmons. Pictured at Viva Blackpool

The audience heard how he’d fancied getting in the ring with Ricky. Joey said: “So being the great bloke that Ricky is, he said ‘come on get in’.”

The British boxing legend said he loved watching the clip, adding that ‘James had a good chin on him’.