Joey Blower gets emotional as he hosts memorial service for his son James Michael Simmons at Viva Blackpool
He had the support of friends, family and acquaintances, who cheered him on through the most emotional moments of the service, held at Viva Blackpool this afternoon (Sunday, July 9).
The resort legend asked attendees to laugh and share happy memories of 39-year-old James, who passed away in Thailand last month.
He remarked that you can’t spell funeral without the letters ‘F-U-N’, and had requested people wear bright colours as they celebrated his son’s life.
The service began with a heartwarming clip of James face-timing with Joey’s youngest daughter, Olivia.
A lot to live for
60-year-old Joey told the audience how it gave him ‘comfort’ knowing that his son’s death was not due to his own, or anyone else’s, actions.
"He had a lot more to live for”, he said.
James had moved to Thailand six years ago, where he’d worked as a bar manager.
Buddhism had helped him to find a new sense of peace, and pictures showed his love for animals, nature, and family.
Buddhist funeral was ‘upsetting way to say goodbye’
During an emotional speech, Joey described the Buddhist funeral process as ‘heartbreaking’.
He told the crowd it was the ‘most upsetting way to say goodbye’ but that it was what his son would have wanted.
‘A sight I wouldn’t wish on anybody’
The entertainer described a moment where the lid was taken off the coffin to give their final blessings, adding: ‘[it’s] a sight I wouldn’t wish on anybody’.
And then he was handed a tray of bones to take to the final resting place – a process he described as ‘heartbreaking’.
As the comedian fought back tears, he said ‘it wasn’t easy, and if it was a test i hope i passed it and made him proud’.
He died from sepsis and a ruptured spleen
On June 12, Joey had received a call at 7.30am to say 39-year-old James was unconscious.
At 10.30, he was pronounced dead.
Post mortem results later revealed the cause of death was sepsis and a ruptured spleen. He’d recently had medical treatment for a cyst.