Joey Blower gets emotional as he hosts memorial service for his son James Michael Simmons at Viva Blackpool

In what he described as the toughest gig of his life, Joey Blower fought back the tears as the Blackpool entertainer presented an ‘honest eulogy’ for his son, James Michael Simmons.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Jul 2023, 17:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 19:49 BST

He had the support of friends, family and acquaintances, who cheered him on through the most emotional moments of the service, held at Viva Blackpool this afternoon (Sunday, July 9).

The resort legend asked attendees to laugh and share happy memories of 39-year-old James, who passed away in Thailand last month.

He remarked that you can’t spell funeral without the letters ‘F-U-N’, and had requested people wear bright colours as they celebrated his son’s life.

Joey Blower gives eulogy for son James Simmons at Viva BlackpoolJoey Blower gives eulogy for son James Simmons at Viva Blackpool
The service began with a heartwarming clip of James face-timing with Joey’s youngest daughter, Olivia.

A lot to live for

60-year-old Joey told the audience how it gave him ‘comfort’ knowing that his son’s death was not due to his own, or anyone else’s, actions.

"He had a lot more to live for”, he said.

Joey Blower gives emotional eulogy for his son James Simmons at Viva BlackpoolJoey Blower gives emotional eulogy for his son James Simmons at Viva Blackpool
James had moved to Thailand six years ago, where he’d worked as a bar manager.

Buddhism had helped him to find a new sense of peace, and pictures showed his love for animals, nature, and family.

Buddhist funeral was ‘upsetting way to say goodbye’

During an emotional speech, Joey described the Buddhist funeral process as ‘heartbreaking’.

Joey Blower hosts memorial service for his son James at Viva BlackpoolJoey Blower hosts memorial service for his son James at Viva Blackpool
He told the crowd it was the ‘most upsetting way to say goodbye’ but that it was what his son would have wanted.

‘A sight I wouldn’t wish on anybody’

The entertainer described a moment where the lid was taken off the coffin to give their final blessings, adding: ‘[it’s] a sight I wouldn’t wish on anybody’.

And then he was handed a tray of bones to take to the final resting place – a process he described as ‘heartbreaking’.

As the comedian fought back tears, he said ‘it wasn’t easy, and if it was a test i hope i passed it and made him proud’.

He died from sepsis and a ruptured spleen

On June 12, Joey had received a call at 7.30am to say 39-year-old James was unconscious.

At 10.30, he was pronounced dead.

Post mortem results later revealed the cause of death was sepsis and a ruptured spleen. He’d recently had medical treatment for a cyst.

