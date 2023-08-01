24-year-old Tommy, who can often be seen visiting his brother Tyson in Lancashire, is set to fight KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, in October.

Tommy is unbeaten in his nine professional fights, and he previously beat YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Tommy’s upcoming match against KSI will not be sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) as a professional fight and so will not affect his record.

A date has been set for a Tommy Fury vs KSI fight

KSI, 30, has previously fought in a variety of exhibition bouts, twice taking on Jake Paul's brother Logan, but does not hold a professional licence in the UK.

When and where is the fight?

The event, which will be organised by Misfits Events, will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on October 14.

Will anyone else be taking part in the event?

British reality TV star Tommy Fury fights against US YouTuber Jake Paul during a boxing match held at Diriyah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2023. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)

The exhibition bout is set to be a double event, with Youtuber Logan Paul, who owns Prime alongside KSI, also set to fight a yet-to-be-named opponent.

What have the participants said so far?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy, called the fight "easy money", adding "All that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep. I'll do that inside four rounds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding, KSI promised to "silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance in the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene".

How to get tickets?

Tickets will first be available to purchase from Tuesday, August 22.

You can sign up for ticketing alerts via the Misfits website.

Where can you watch it?