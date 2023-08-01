Charlotte Dawson heads home with new born baby: what's his name and how much did he weigh?

The 30-year-old TV personality, daughter of comedian Les Dawson, gave birth to her second child on Sunday, July 30.

Charlotte, who is also mum to two-year-old Noah with fiancée Matt Sarsfield, continues to share updates about the birth and here is everything we know so far:

What is his name?

Charlotte Dawson and fiance Matthew Sarfield with their newborn son Jude.

Charlotte revealed to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that her and Matt’s son is called Jude Dawson Sarsfield.

In one Instagram story, Charlotte’s mother Tracy Dawson can be heard singing the Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’ whilst cradling the newborn.

How much did he weigh and how long was the labour?

Jude came in at eight pounds, eight ounces and had an impressively speedy entrance.

Charlotte shares a post about her two son's first meeting.

Announcing his birth on an Instagram story on Sunday, Charlotte wrote: “Guys he’s here!!! I can’t believe it!!! I came in at 1am I had him by 2.13am.”

When did the pair come out of hospital?

In a series of Instagram stories, Charlotte announced they were leaving hospital on Monday night (July 31.)

In the first story filmed from their family home, Noah, wearing a Blackpool F.C. top can be seen cradling his younger brother with the caption reading: “So precious our boys together [insert heart and adorable emojis] can’t wait to share everything with you all tomorrow.. I’m too tired now [laughing emoji] but having the best time in our baby bubble”