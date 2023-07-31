Blackpool reality star Charlotte Dawson welcomes baby boy with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield

The former ‘Ex On The Beach’ star gave birth to a healthy baby boy called Jude Dawson Sarsfield in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 30).

The TV star, 30, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her cradling the newborn while she lay in a hospital bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Guys he’s here!!! I can’t believe it!!! I came in at 1am. I had him by 2:13am.”

Charlotte Dawson has welcomed a baby boy with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield (Credit: charlottedawsy)

She told her 1.3 million followers that she would share an update soon after her partner brought her back a McDonald’s meal while she cuddled the baby boy.

Dawson later posted a photo of Sarsfield holding the newborn, saying: “Look at my beautiful baby daddy with our boyo.

“All happened so fast but thank you for being amazing Matthew Sarsfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few days prior, Dawson revealed she had been rushed into hospital after her water had broken, but that it was a “false alarm” and she had been sent back home to wait out the remaining time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple already share a son Noah together who was born in January 2021.

Dawson is the daughter of the comedian Les Dawson, who died in 1993 aged 62.

Dawson revealed in 2022 that she had suffered miscarriage which had left her “heartbroken beyond words”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an emotional post shared to her Instagram, she said the couple were “over the moon” when they first learnt that Dawson was pregnant on Mother’s Day but that it was “just not meant to be”.

“Miscarriages are so common & not spoken about enough. We are so heartbroken right now, have no words and just don’t feel up to posting being my happy silly self right now,” she wrote.