Introducing the Hurricane: Trailblazing female Blackpool boxer dreaming big as she prepares to make her pro debut

The 24-year-old makes her professional debut tomorrow, fighting on Fightzone’s bill in Sheffield.

The welterweight, who cites Muhammad Ali as her favourite ever fighter, takes on experienced Bulgarian scrapper Borislava Goronova, who already has a mammoth 81 pro fights to her name.

Baggaley has no such experience to count on but that won’t stop her dreaming of going all the way and following in the footsteps of Fleetwood’s Jane Couch, who won numerous world titles after becoming the first officially licensed British female boxer in 1998.

Recalling how she first got into boxing, Baggeley explained: “I was 14 years old, full of energy and never out of trouble fighting.

“My dad advised me to get into a sport and so we went to a boxing gym.

“I have no amateur background, only unlicensed. I used to be a home fighter and an ‘on the road’ fighter, and would go and beat everyone I fought up and down the country.

“In terms of my ambitions, I want to win, defend and keep a Lonsdale belt, be a world champion and then retain my belt until retirement.

“I also want to inspire the next generation of girls in boxing and box in Vegas.”

When asked where she sees herself in five years’ time, Baggaley replied: “World champion.”

Baggeley is trained by former WBU world middleweight champion Arnie Farnell, whose gym is based in Manchester.

She named English world champion Terri Harper as one of her favourite female boxers to watch as well as Irish pound-for-pound great Katie Taylor.

Dennis Hobson promotions said in a statement. “Hannah is set to gatecrash the booming UK women’s boxing scene and has star potential in abundance.

“Despite no experience in the unpaid code, Hannah is delighted to be punching for pay and excited to be stepping into the ring for the first time as a pro at Sheffield’s Fightzone Arena.”

For ticket information for Friday night’s show, contact 0114 243 4443.