Boxer Brian London dies aged 87: A look back on his career and life in photos
Former boxer Brian London, known throughout his career as ‘the Blackpool Rock’, has sadly passed away at the age of 87, The Gazette understands.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:21 pm
London - born Brian Harper - enjoyed a 15-year boxing career as a heavyweight, fighting 58 times and competing with some of the sport's biggest names.
He was the British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion from 1958 to 1959 and famously battled Muhammad Ali in 1966.
Here a few photos looking back on Brian's career and life.
