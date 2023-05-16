Hometown fighters put on a show as big time boxing returns to Blackpool

No less than six hometown boxers featured on a stacked card at the town’s iconic venue on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decorated amateur Jake Abrol topped the bill against the durable Bulgarian Georgi Velichkov, winning on points over six rounds to move to 7-0.

Tyrone Bowen-Price, who like Abrol came through the Sharpstyle gym, claimed a fifth straight win following an all-out war against Mykhailo Sovtus.

Luis Wright, a 6ft 6ins heavyweight, enjoyed a winning debut with a points win over Phil Williams over four rounds, while William Goldie-Galloway, Jackson Hulme and Jake Darnell were also victorious in their respective bouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show was promoted by Steve Wood for VIP Promotions, who is hoping to make Winter Gardens shows a regular fixture in the boxing calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great venue, you get a buzz just walking in the place,” he told VIP Boxing’s YouTube channel.

Jake Abrol, left, and Tyrone Bowen-Price were both victorious. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“What was really enjoyable was the crowd got there really early. It was busy for the first fight and the atmosphere was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a good night. I was pleased with it. It felt like the start of something. I know it’s not going to happen overnight but the plan is for these lads to be fighting for titles in Blackpool in a proper, packed out Winter Gardens. That’s what I’m looking to do.