Hometown fighters put on a show as big time boxing returns to Blackpool
It was a successful night for the next generation of Blackpool fighters as big time boxing returned to the Winter Gardens.
No less than six hometown boxers featured on a stacked card at the town’s iconic venue on Saturday night.
Decorated amateur Jake Abrol topped the bill against the durable Bulgarian Georgi Velichkov, winning on points over six rounds to move to 7-0.
Tyrone Bowen-Price, who like Abrol came through the Sharpstyle gym, claimed a fifth straight win following an all-out war against Mykhailo Sovtus.
Luis Wright, a 6ft 6ins heavyweight, enjoyed a winning debut with a points win over Phil Williams over four rounds, while William Goldie-Galloway, Jackson Hulme and Jake Darnell were also victorious in their respective bouts.
The show was promoted by Steve Wood for VIP Promotions, who is hoping to make Winter Gardens shows a regular fixture in the boxing calendar.
“It’s a great venue, you get a buzz just walking in the place,” he told VIP Boxing’s YouTube channel.
“What was really enjoyable was the crowd got there really early. It was busy for the first fight and the atmosphere was great.
“It was a good night. I was pleased with it. It felt like the start of something. I know it’s not going to happen overnight but the plan is for these lads to be fighting for titles in Blackpool in a proper, packed out Winter Gardens. That’s what I’m looking to do.
“Before we call it a day, we want to have some big successes in Blackpool. We’ve got two more dates there this year and four booked for next year, so let’s roll on with Blackpool.”