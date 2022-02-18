Blackpool boxer to take on Team GB Olympic medallist Frazer Clark on the undercard of Amir Khan v Kell Brook

Jake Darnell has been drafted in as a last-minute replacement to face Olympian Frazer Clarke, who makes his pro debut on Saturday night’s bill at Manchester Arena.

Clarke, aged 30, won bronze as a super heavyweight in Tokyo last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darnell, who plays football for local side Armfield FC, is also making his pro boxing debut, although he has fought in various bareknuckle bouts in the past.

The heavyweight bout comes on the undercard of Sky Sports’ pay-per-view show, which is headlined by long-time rivals Khan and Brook.

“Good luck to our striker/keeper Jake Darnell who will be making his pro debut live on Sky Sports Box Office on the Khan vs Brook undercard,” Armfield FC wrote on Twitter.

“He’s fighting Team GB Olympic captain and medalist Frazer Clarke.”

Darnell, right, takes on Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke live on PPV

Armfield FC added, somewhat jokingly: “Remember we still have a game Sunday 10am meet Jake, take it easy and don’t be late!”

Clarke has previously sparred with Anthony Joshua, who he also worked for as a security guard.

"It's here now, it's real. I have dreamed of these nights,” Clarke told Sky Sports.

"Now it's about me. It's time to focus on myself.

"I will be single-minded. I know where I want to go in this sport. I'll have to be selfish at times.

“It will be very lonely, but I'm willing to go through anybody to get to where I want to be.

"My job is to get in there, to win, and to knock someone out. I get nervous every time I go to the ring, but I need those butterflies.”

Darnell risked drawing Clarke’s wrath at Friday’s weigh-in by blowing a kiss to his rival after taking to the scales.

“He’s going to have to pay for that one,” Clarke told Sky Sports afterwards.