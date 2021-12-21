Blackpool boxer Brian Rose launches initiative to get kids off the street and into work

The former British champion is working alongside Rosscon Training to deliver a four-week course entitled ‘Choose Live, Not Knives’.

The course, which will be held at his gym on Talbot Road, will see youngsters learn a trade while also being taught the basics of boxing.

“I’m passionate about helping the community,” Rose told The Gazette.

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with Rosscon to get people off the streets.

“Given the rising cases of knife crime, drug users and drug dealers, I’ll be working with Rosscon to get kids off the streets, into my gym and hopefully get them into work and on the straight and narrow.

“I want to be having kids coming into my gym every four weeks and getting a job at the end of it.

Rose, centre, pictured with Phill Conway and Danny Rossie from Rosscon Training

“It’s not just about coming to the gym and training, they’re going to pick up work skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

The youngsters involved in the course will get the chance to learn bricklaying, groundworking and roofing before being put onto a two-week placement with employers.

Boxing skills and fitness and nutrition will also be on the agenda.

Rose is working alongside Danny Rossie and Phill Conway from Rosscon Training to help provide the programme.

“We’re collaborating with Brian to help put people back into work,” Danny said.

“We’re working with the most challenging kids in Blackpool, targeting knife crime and we believe a mixture of boxing and construction courses can really benefit our young people and young communities.

“We want to put these youngsters into apprenticeships, into employment and hopefully turn their lives around to let them know there’s something else out there for them.”

To reserve your space, call 07780 841600 or email [email protected]