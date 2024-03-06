Watch as we look back at Blackpool's oldest hotels
Blackpool has masses of hotels and B&Bs but these are the stand out ones because of how old they are.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They've stood the test of time through wars, economic crisis, peaks and troughs of the tourism industry and a pandemic.
But they are still going strong, pulling in the visitors year after year. And they are steeped in history. Did you know that the Metropole Hotel is the only Blackpool hotel on the seaward side of the promenade? Or that the Norbreck Castle began life as a place for lavish parties?
Watch our video which gives dates of their origins (note the photos were not taken when the hotels were first opened, they are for illustrative purposes)