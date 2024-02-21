Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These buildings were key landmarks for Blackpool residents and tourists in bygone times. Through urban progress or in some cases because of fire, they disappeared from the landscape.

Lewis's, we'll never forget that, it was such a prime seafront spot and the facade was unmistakable. The Palatine Buildings, the old Blackpool North Station and South shore open air pool are all memorable places.

