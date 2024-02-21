News you can trust since 1873
Landmarks stick in the mind – even when they’re long gone and replaced by something else.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:21 GMT
These buildings were key landmarks for Blackpool residents and tourists in bygone times. Through urban progress or in some cases because of fire, they disappeared from the landscape. 

Lewis's, we'll never forget that, it was such a prime seafront spot and the facade was unmistakable. The Palatine Buildings, the old Blackpool North Station and South shore open air pool are all memorable places.

All landmarks featured in this collection have been completely demolished or at least, changed beyond recognition.

