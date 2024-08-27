In their earliest days, on the brink of stardom, Noel and Liam Gallagher brought Oasis to The Mill in Preston - that was 1993 and to Avenham Park in 1994.
The following year they had cracked mainstream music and were performing worldwide but included a date at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on October 2.
Fast forward to 2011 and Liam Gallagher brought his post-Oasis band Beady Eye to Blackpool and Noel Gallagher headlined at Lytham Festival in 2016.
