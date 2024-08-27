Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Oasis reunite and tour in 2025 it will be 30 years since they brought a sell-out concert to Blackpool

With plenty of attitude Noel and Liam Gallagher, burst on to the stage at The Empress Ballroom.

And they didn’t disappoint.

Packed to the rafters the concert was a sell-out, with touts outside lining their pockets with ticket sales of up to 15 at a time. They were eagerly snapped up by those who missed the official sale.

And then there was the music’s north-south divide rivalry, strong as ever between Oasis and Damon Alban’s Blur, as the bands fought for number one spots.

But Oasis were on firm territory in Blackpool.

The Gallagher brothers, who have announced they are reuniting for an Oasis tour next year, also played at Preston’s Avenham Park festival in 1994 and also at The Mill in 1993.

Oasis 2025 Ticketmaster Those were their pre-fame days but by 1995, when they came to Blackpool, their music had taken the world by storm and they were on the brink of something huge.

A typical group who ventured to the Blackpool gig were a bunch of teenage classmates from Preston. They had no idea how they would get in to see the band.

One said: “They are brilliant, they are different from anyone else and they are northern. Blur are OK but they are southerners so we prefer Oasis.’’

Jane Bradley, 22, of Poulton-le-Fylde, said: “There is no comparison with Blur whatsoever. They are the right band at the right time.’’

Jane must have had a claim to being one of the band’s most dedicated fans after cutting short a trip to Italy to see them. Unfortunately the earlier gig planned for September 14 was postponed, making the effort worthless.

Liam Gallagher on stage during the band's 1995 tour | submit

The Manchunian five-piece were forced to postpone the concert just 36 hours before they were due to appear.

The band’s bassist Paul McGuigan was suffering from exhaustion.

The concert was rescheduled to the October 2 date and it was a relief for Tim Fernandez, of Preston, and Andy Rigby, of Blackpool, were both massive Oasis fans.

Tim said: “I think it’s brilliant that they are playing Blackpool.

On stage during their 1995 tour | submit

“Before, all we have had are bands like East 17 and M People who have a different kind of audience.’’

Andy added: “There are not many rock stars around these days, and very few bands around as good as Oasis.’’

The band had sent cash tills into overdrive the day before with the release of their second album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? which sold one copy every 30 seconds.

The Blackpool story didn’t ened there though.

Afterwards police were called to The Pembroke Hotel after a mix-up over an unpaid hotel bill involving snooker wildman Alex Higgins and the band.

Oasis and the ‘Hurricane’ spent the night at the luxury 268 room on the seafront.

Liam and Noel Gallagher invited Higgins - one of their heroes who was featured on the sleeve of the group’s single Roll With It - to their after-show party at the hotel on North Promenade.

Higgins, 46 at the time, and earlier seen mingling with crowds at the concert sporting a pair of dark sunglasses, checked in to the Pembroke without

any luggage. He was seen drinking with the band and their entourage. The following morning however, the band checked out and at lunchtime Higgins was seen leaving the hotel in the same clothes he had arrived in.

Staff called in the police and claimed Higgins’ room bill had not been paid for.

Higgins’ manager Doug Perry said: “I have since spoken to the Pembroke and there is no problem at all.

“Alex went back there with the boys from Oasis. The bill hasn’t been paid yet. Alex left the hotel thinking the bill had been settled. There was no intention not to pay. Either Oasis will pay it or I will.”

Never without controversy, Oasis pulled off their Blackpool concert in spectacular style...