Mo Moreland's Blackpool life in pictures as tributes pour in for Roly Poly star

By Claire Lark
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:21 GMT

Mo Moreland spent a lifetime in showbusiness and was a familiar face in Blackpool. She passed away at the age 87 after a long illness in the town where she made her home. Mo was a member of the much loved Roly Polys and was advocate for many local causes, often giving up her time to support them. These photos are just a snapshot of Mo's life in Blackpool...

Mo Morland (right) with the Roly Polys launching the National Lottery Superdraw

International Cycle Champion Graeme Obree gives the Roly Poly's a helping hand to Mark Blackpool being selected as the finish of stage three of the 800 mile Prutour cycle race

Naughty but nice, Roly Poly Moreland enjoys a cream cake

Les Dawson with Roly Poly Mo Moreland

Roly-Poly Mo Moreland supported a new Neighbourhood Watch Scheme in South Shore. Pic L-R: Acting Inspector Mick Swindells, Mo Moreland, Area Beat Officer PC Lionel Rigby, and Community Crime Prevention Officer Bernie Lillystone

Mo Moreland

