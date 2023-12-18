Mo Moreland spent a lifetime in showbusiness and was a familiar face in Blackpool. She passed away at the age 87 after a long illness in the town where she made her home. Mo was a member of the much loved Roly Polys and was advocate for many local causes, often giving up her time to support them. These photos are just a snapshot of Mo's life in Blackpool...
1. Pic Martin Bostock The Roly Polys launching the National Lottery Superdraw on Blackpool Beach
Mo Morland (right) with the Roly Polys launching the National Lottery Superdraw
2. Memories of Mo
International Cycle Champion Graeme Obree gives the Roly Poly's a helping hand to Mark Blackpool being selected as the finish of stage three of the 800 mile Prutour cycle race
3. Memories of Mo
Naughty but nice, Roly Poly Moreland enjoys a cream cake
4. Memories of Mo
Les Dawson with Roly Poly Mo Moreland
5. Memories of Mo
Roly-Poly Mo Moreland supported a new Neighbourhood Watch Scheme in South Shore.
Pic L-R: Acting Inspector Mick Swindells, Mo Moreland, Area Beat Officer PC Lionel Rigby, and Community Crime Prevention Officer Bernie Lillystone
6. Memories of Mo
Mo Moreland