From the Pleasure Beach in the thirties to the Clifton Hotel in long ago times, bridges, people, streets and churches, they are step back in time revealing Blackpool in bygone days.
Lytham Road, 1903 | National World
Demolishing property in Talbot Road in 1929 to make way for a bigger Corporation bus station. The partly dismantled big wheel is in the background. Also in the pic are St John's Church and the Talbot Hotel (right) | National World
RHO Hills on Bank Hey Street Blackpool 1967 following a fire which destroyed much of the building | National World
Pleasure Beach 1939 | National World
Blackpool tram on Lytham Road near the junction of Waterloo Road in 1952 | National World
The mobile information bureau in the1930s - being moved from winter storage to it's summer location | National World
