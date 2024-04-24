27 of the best Blackpool childhood memories according to readers including Coral Island and sandcastles

Your memories of childhood in Blackpool were so emotive and reminiscent of how our resort was back in the day.

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:34 BST

We asked you about your favourite memories of Blackpool when you were a child and whilst the Tower, Pleasure Beach and arcades were most certainly up there, some of your other memories tapped into Blackpool life away from the typical tourist spots. Ice-creams, making sandcastles, Pablo’s for milk shakes, scraped knees whilst playing on parks and memories of loved ones sharing special times in Blackpool. These pictures round up the memories we could illustrate with pictures and include your comments.

ICYMI: "I love prom season!" 51 amazing retro photos of Blackpool teenagers at their proms in years gone by

28 pictures of loved and lost Blackpool nightclubs we wish we could back to - including Rio’s, Addisons, Springs and Bizness

19 photos of Blackpool North Station through the years - including queues for one pound tickets in the 1980s

A Blackpool Childhood

1. A Blackpool Childhood

A Blackpool Childhood

Photo Sales
Lorna Walker: "The beach, Derby Baths & Stanley Park, especially the boats & trampolines

2. A Blackpool Childhood

Lorna Walker: "The beach, Derby Baths & Stanley Park, especially the boats & trampolines

Photo Sales
Annette Haley-Boccaccio: "The Fun House, Open Air Baths and The Saturday Club at The Odeon Cinema. I had a fabulous childhood in Blackpool"

3. A Blackpool Childhood

Annette Haley-Boccaccio: "The Fun House, Open Air Baths and The Saturday Club at The Odeon Cinema. I had a fabulous childhood in Blackpool"

Photo Sales
John Ainsworth: "Early sixties tower ballroom the swinging sixties local for us"

4. A Blackpool Childhood

John Ainsworth: "Early sixties tower ballroom the swinging sixties local for us"

Photo Sales
Beverley Anne Eden: "Ice skating on a Sunday night"

5. A Blackpool Childhood

Beverley Anne Eden: "Ice skating on a Sunday night"

Photo Sales
Lisa Snowden: "Steals!" 🤣

6. A Blackpool Childhood

Lisa Snowden: "Steals!" 🤣

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:first personBlackpoolMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.