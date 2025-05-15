And why wouldn’t they? It’s been serving ice-cream to locals and millions of tourists for almost a Century and it’s still owned by the same family.
They have served vanilla using a secret recipe since they first opened an ice-cream parlour on the prom and then to their current premises in Waterloo Road where they’ve been ever since.
These pictures show how loved Notariannis is - do you have memories?
Queues, as always, when the heatwaves srtike | National World
Notarianni was named the UK's fifth best ice-cream parlour by Tripadvisor.
L-R Rachel Rixon, Vicky Pennington, Luca Notarianni, Ezra Nicholas and Jordan Penn. | National World
Notarianni Ices were named 4th best ice cream parlour in the UK. Pictured are Hannah Griffin, Luca Vettese and Sophie Norman. | National World
People enjoying ice creams at Blackpool's famous Notariannis on the hottest day of the year. Fynn Malone-Heddles. | National World
People enjoying ice creams at Blackpool's famous Notrianis on the hottest day of the year.
Luca Notarianni and Rachael Rixon. | National World
Rachel Rixon at Notariannis | National World