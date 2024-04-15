And in its early days, long before more popular modes of transport, our county had hundreds of stations dotted around the rural areas as well as the cities and towns,.
These pictures wrap up long lost and forgotten scenes of the railways, some which have been lost to the history books whilst others are still cruicial transport links.
They remember the days of steam where people often recall the smell of the smoke as the trains thundered by. Packed platforms and lost scenes of those stations which are long gone. Do you have memories of our railways here in Lancashire?
1. Forgotten Railway Scenes
Forgotten scenes of Lancashire Railway past
2. Forgotten Railway Scenes
On the outskirts of town in the more rural areas there were plenty other railway stations from where you could board a train to Preston or further afield. If you wanted to travel to the north on what would become the West Coast main line there was the Bay Horse station, pictured here, before you reached Galgate
3. Forgotten Railway Scenes
Travel to the north could be made along the West Coast main line and there were many stops catering this line. One of which was this one - the Garstang and Catterall railway station. It opened in June 1840, initially on the Lancaster and Preston junction railway, and it became the interchange station for the Garstang to Knott End railway
4. Forgotten Railway Scenes
There was some disappointment expressed in May 1939 when it was announced that passenger trains would no longer stop at Brock, Barton and Broughton (seen in this picture), Scorton or Galgate due to falling passenger numbers as the trains sped through to Lancaster and beyond. Barton and Broughton railway station opened in 1840
5. Forgotten Railway Scenes
Here's another picture showing the Bay Horse railway station which was one of the stops on the way north to Lancaster or back down south to Preston. The Bay Horse station closed to passengers in June 1960 and to freight traffic in 1964
6. Forgotten Railway Scenes
In this image of Todd Lane Junction from 1965 you can see down the steps onto the platform below. The Todd Lane Junction station, until 1952 called Preston Junction, was between Preston and Bamber Bridge and closed to passenger traffic in October 1968, although it was used for freight until 1972
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.