"I always loved the Saddle!" 41 cracking retro pictures of life in Blackpool's favourite pubs

Blackpool had bars and clubs on every corner back in the day.

By Claire Lark
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:57 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s legendary for its nightlife and locals who like a pint or two could take their pick. Whether it was the pub on the corner, a new wine bar in town or one of Blackpool’s fabulous nightclubs, no excuse was ever needed for a night out. These pictures remember the pubs, the punters and the landlords. As Andy Croft said: “Couldn’t beat an afternoon sesh in Rumours!”

ICYMI: "I love prom season!" 51 amazing retro photos of Blackpool teenagers at their proms in years gone by

"I would go back to the 70s!" 41 retro pictures wrap up 1970s and 1980s Blackpool

I worked at Blackpool's Norbreck Castle Hotel in the 80s - it wasn’t very clean and didn’t stay long

Customers enjoy the Beer Festival the Saddle Pub

1. Blackpool Pub Life

Customers enjoy the Beer Festival the Saddle Pub

Photo Sales
Contestants in the karaoke competition being held at The Royal pub on Marton Drive, Blackpool

2. Blackpool Pub Life

Contestants in the karaoke competition being held at The Royal pub on Marton Drive, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Landlady of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square Blackpool, Caroline Colbourne

3. Blackpool Pub Life

Landlady of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square Blackpool, Caroline Colbourne

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans watching the Blackpool v Yeovil play-off final match at Cahoots bar in Blackpool

4. Blackpool Pub Life

Blackpool fans watching the Blackpool v Yeovil play-off final match at Cahoots bar in Blackpool

Photo Sales
The sign says it all-the new licensees at The Royal pub on Marton Drive in Blackpool, Rendal and Tanya Boyd, toast their success

5. Blackpool Pub Life

The sign says it all-the new licensees at The Royal pub on Marton Drive in Blackpool, Rendal and Tanya Boyd, toast their success

Photo Sales
J20's Last Laugh Comedy Search at the No 3, Whitegate Drive

6. Blackpool Pub Life

J20's Last Laugh Comedy Search at the No 3, Whitegate Drive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPubsNightclubsPromsLandlordsfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.