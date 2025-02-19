Bygone Blackpool: 'I stepped back in time and visited Blackpool in the 1980s - here's what I saw'

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:05 BST

Through these amazing pictures of our town we step back in time to see what Blackpool was like in the 1980s.

The lead picture captures a busy promenade in the height of the summer as an old tram picks up tourists.

Other pictures show deck chairs on the promenade as people soaked up the sun. Pictures of the fortune tellers, the people who famed in the 1980s, buildings, streets and schools wrap up a great decade and evoke feelings of 1980s nostalgia.

A tram makes it's way along the seafront

1. Blackpool, 1980s

A tram makes it's way along the seafront | Getty Images

Soaking up the sun

2. Blackpool, 1980s

Soaking up the sun | Getty Images

Fleetwood Town F.C before their F.A. Cup match with Blackpool in 1980

3. Blackpool 1980s

Fleetwood Town F.C before their F.A. Cup match with Blackpool in 1980 | National World

Tyldesley High School, Condor Grove

4. Blackpool, 1980s

Tyldesley High School, Condor Grove | National World

Barbara Windsor meets her fans on 24th June 1981, long before EastEnders beckoned. The former Carry On star was appearing alongside Trevor Bannister in The Mating Game at the Grand Theatre

5. Blackpool, 1980s

Barbara Windsor meets her fans on 24th June 1981, long before EastEnders beckoned. The former Carry On star was appearing alongside Trevor Bannister in The Mating Game at the Grand Theatre | National World

Lights and illuminations along the Golden Mile 1987

6. Blackpool, 1980s

Lights and illuminations along the Golden Mile 1987 | National World

