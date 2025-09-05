First introduced in 1885, they were among the earliest electric tram systems in the world.
The heritage fleet includes a range of historic models, such as the double-decker Balloon cars and the streamlined Brush Railcoaches.
These trams now run alongside the regular service on select days and during special events, offering visitors a chance to experience a working piece of transport history.
Maintained by Blackpool Transport, they remain a unique and popular feature of the seafront promenade.
