First introduced in 1885, they were among the earliest electric tram systems in the world.

The heritage fleet includes a range of historic models, such as the double-decker Balloon cars and the streamlined Brush Railcoaches.

These trams now run alongside the regular service on select days and during special events, offering visitors a chance to experience a working piece of transport history.

Maintained by Blackpool Transport, they remain a unique and popular feature of the seafront promenade.

