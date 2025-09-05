Blackpool Retro: 13 amazing pictures of Blackpool Heritage Trams which are still a much-loved part of the town

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:07 BST

Blackpool’s Heritage Trams are such an important part of the town’s history people can still enjoy them today.

First introduced in 1885, they were among the earliest electric tram systems in the world.

The heritage fleet includes a range of historic models, such as the double-decker Balloon cars and the streamlined Brush Railcoaches.

These trams now run alongside the regular service on select days and during special events, offering visitors a chance to experience a working piece of transport history.

Maintained by Blackpool Transport, they remain a unique and popular feature of the seafront promenade.

ICYMI: 15 of the best Blackpool photos from the last few years of the 1970s - people and places

25 lost Lancashire landmarks, including some of the region's most famous and best-loved buildings

Blackpool Retro: 31 photos taking you back to the days of the resort's streets, places and faces of the 1970s

All lined up on the open day to mark the 130th anniversary of Blackpool Tramway

1. Blackpool Heritage Trams

All lined up on the open day to mark the 130th anniversary of Blackpool Tramway | National World

Photo Sales
One of the trams passes the Comedy Carpet

2. Blackpool's Heitage Trams

One of the trams passes the Comedy Carpet | National World

Photo Sales
Some of Blackpool's oldest trams have now become part of the heritage fleet. This is footage from the Mitchell and Kenyon collection found in a photographer's shop

3. Blackpool Heritage Trams

Some of Blackpool's oldest trams have now become part of the heritage fleet. This is footage from the Mitchell and Kenyon collection found in a photographer's shop | submit

Photo Sales
Final preparations underway before the 2016 launch of the Blackpool Heritage tram service

4. Blackpool Heritage Trams

Final preparations underway before the 2016 launch of the Blackpool Heritage tram service | National World

Photo Sales
Final preparations underway before the 2016 launch of the Blackpool Heritage tram service

5. Blackpool Heritage Trams

Final preparations underway before the 2016 launch of the Blackpool Heritage tram service | National World

Photo Sales
Col MacLeod and John Woodman (pictured) painting one of the trams

6. Blackpool Heritage Trams

Col MacLeod and John Woodman (pictured) painting one of the trams | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice