Blackpool Retro: 12 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool Central including the railway station and Central Car Park

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th May 2025, 11:38 BST

These pictures snap back in time to the heart of Blackpool – the central area which has historically been used for transport.

It was once the site of the bustling Blackpool Central Railway Station, the place which brought millions of tourists to within a stone’s throw from the beach. And in more recent times it has been Central Car Park. Changes are happening as the area undergoes a complete transformation. But this is how it was...

ICYMI: Blackpool Retro: 21 amazing scenes of Blackpool shimmering in the sun including vintage treasures

Blackpool Retro: 55 fascinating pictures of Blackpool which span 100 years

37 amazing pictures of Blackpool Golden Mile and beach just as it was 30 years ago in the 90s

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Bonny Street Market on a wind swept winter's day back in 2007. It was to close earlier this year in preparation for the start of the development but was given a reprieve and is enjoying one last season

1. Central changes

Bonny Street Market on a wind swept winter's day back in 2007. It was to close earlier this year in preparation for the start of the development but was given a reprieve and is enjoying one last season Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
A view of Blackpool's Central Car Park ten years ago. Work is now underway to transform the whole area under a £300m development which will se a new car park, heritage quarter and attractions

2. Central changes

A view of Blackpool's Central Car Park ten years ago. Work is now underway to transform the whole area under a £300m development which will se a new car park, heritage quarter and attractions Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
A different view of the car park with the old Bonny Street police station in the back ground. This was in 2009

3. Central changes

A different view of the car park with the old Bonny Street police station in the back ground. This was in 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
This section of the car park has already gone. The buildings in the background remain

4. Central changes

This section of the car park has already gone. The buildings in the background remain Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Blackpool's Central Station once occupied the whole site. This was in April 1963

5. Central changes

Blackpool's Central Station once occupied the whole site. This was in April 1963 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
This was Easter 2004 - the car park was rammed. The new multi-storey car park will replace it entirely for Blackpool's promising future

6. Central changes

This was Easter 2004 - the car park was rammed. The new multi-storey car park will replace it entirely for Blackpool's promising future Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice