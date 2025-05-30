It was once the site of the bustling Blackpool Central Railway Station, the place which brought millions of tourists to within a stone’s throw from the beach. And in more recent times it has been Central Car Park. Changes are happening as the area undergoes a complete transformation. But this is how it was...
Bonny Street Market on a wind swept winter's day back in 2007. It was to close earlier this year in preparation for the start of the development but was given a reprieve and is enjoying one last season Photo: Bill Johnson
A view of Blackpool's Central Car Park ten years ago. Work is now underway to transform the whole area under a £300m development which will se a new car park, heritage quarter and attractions Photo: Bill Johnson
A different view of the car park with the old Bonny Street police station in the back ground. This was in 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson
This section of the car park has already gone. The buildings in the background remain Photo: Bill Johnson
Blackpool's Central Station once occupied the whole site. This was in April 1963 Photo: Archive
This was Easter 2004 - the car park was rammed. The new multi-storey car park will replace it entirely for Blackpool's promising future Photo: Rob Lock
