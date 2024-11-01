15 amazing Blackpool retro pictures during 1979 from school dinners to strikes

Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:43 BST

These photos rewind to showcase the life of Blackpool during the late 1970s

It was the winter of discontent, the times of power cuts, strikes and industrial action on the picket lines.

It was also the year when Blackpool hypermarket, where Asda is now, was first opened in Cherry Tree Road.

Now that was a pioneering venture, changing how we food shop for good.

Talking of food, this photo gallery also shows some great pictures of kids tucking into their school dinners.

Have a look through these snippets of life in Blackpool in 1979, you might recognise yourself

Re-opening of Co-op Hypermarket in 1979

1. Blackpool, 1979

Industrial action in Blackpool during the winter of discontent

2. Blackpool, 1979

School Dinners at Hawes Side School

3. Blackpool, 1979

North Fylde central office of the DHSS in 1979. Pictured front from left: Gillian Bradley, Karen Anderson, Tricia Moon, Janet Procter. Back row: Michelle Betty, Janice Ashworth, Sandra Howells, Angela Kilvert, Jacci Ward, Maxi Corbett, Tracie Howarth and Sheila Clegg.

4. Blackpool, 1979

Fleetwood youngsters got their gifts ready for the harvest festival at Blakiston Infants School. From left Amanda Walderman, Helen Brickman and Andrew Eaton, October 5 1979

5. Blackpool, 1979

Bar staff at the Buccaneer (Thornton Lodge), Skippool Road Thornton 1978 / 1979

6. Blackpool, 1979

