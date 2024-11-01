It was the winter of discontent, the times of power cuts, strikes and industrial action on the picket lines.

It was also the year when Blackpool hypermarket, where Asda is now, was first opened in Cherry Tree Road.

Now that was a pioneering venture, changing how we food shop for good.

Talking of food, this photo gallery also shows some great pictures of kids tucking into their school dinners.

Have a look through these snippets of life in Blackpool in 1979, you might recognise yourself

ICYMI: 41 astonishingly retro pictures of Blackpool streets spanning 70 years from 1920s to 1990s

2 . Blackpool, 1979 Industrial action in Blackpool during the winter of discontent | National World Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool, 1979 School Dinners at Hawes Side School | National World Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool, 1979 North Fylde central office of the DHSS in 1979. Pictured front from left: Gillian Bradley, Karen Anderson, Tricia Moon, Janet Procter. Back row: Michelle Betty, Janice Ashworth, Sandra Howells, Angela Kilvert, Jacci Ward, Maxi Corbett, Tracie Howarth and Sheila Clegg. | National World Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool, 1979 Fleetwood youngsters got their gifts ready for the harvest festival at Blakiston Infants School. From left Amanda Walderman, Helen Brickman and Andrew Eaton, October 5 1979 | National World Photo Sales